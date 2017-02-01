Key Chinese data on the cards - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the Caixin China manufacturing PMI for December will be reported Tuesday.

Key Quotes:

"...which is expected to remain steady at 50.9. Official PMI reading came in at 51.4 vs. 51.5 expected, and down from 51.7 in November.

PBOC advisor suggested a 6-7% growth target for 2017 vs. 6.5-7.0% for 2016 in order to give policymakers more room to enact reforms. Caixin services PMI will be reported Thursday."