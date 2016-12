After a week of dry economic calendar, we head into the weekend/ New Year with a set of Chinese macro news up on the sleeves.

On January 1 2017, we have both the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI reports lined up for release at 1.00GMT.

The manufacturing PMI for December is expected to come in at 51.5 versus 51.7 previous. While the non-manufacturing gauge stood at 54.7 last month.