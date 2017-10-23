Kevin Warsh for Fed chair? - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Vice President Pence met with Kevin Warsh about the the Fed position. Warsh is tipped to be pro looser regulation and tax cuts.

The bookies had Taylor as a clear favourite today, boosting the dollar again, but the WSJ reports that Pence has been part of a small group of senior White House officials who have been vetting candidates as well.

"Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

Mr. Warsh visited Thursday—the same day Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen was in the Oval Office interviewing for the same job with the president. Ms. Yellen’s term as Fed chairwoman expires in early February," explained in the WSJ.