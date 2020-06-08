KCNA: North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea – Reuters

North Korea’s official press KCNA recently announced, as per Reuters, that the hermit kingdom will cut all communication with South Korea.
Key quotes
North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever inter-Korean hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward completely shutting down all means of contact with Seoul.
For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to close an inter-Korean liaison office and other projects if the South does not stop defectors from sending leaflets and other material into the North.
FX implications
Amid the early Asian session on Tuesday, also because of the broad risk-on sentiment, traders paid a little heed to the risk-negative news.
