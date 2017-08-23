KCNA: N. Korea's Kim orders production of more rocket engines, warhead tips - RTRS

According to the country’s official news agency, KCNA, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips, Reuters reports.

A report about Kim's visit to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defence Science came not long after the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hoped for a possible path to North Korea dialogue 'in near future'. Meanwhile, Trump’s appreciation for the Noeth Korean leader also came just a few minutes before the aforementioned news.

KCNA noted: "He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips by further expanding engine production process and the production capacity of rocket warhead tips and engine jets by carbon/carbon compound material."