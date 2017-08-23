KCNA: N. Korea's Kim orders production of more rocket engines, warhead tips - RTRS

KCNA: N. Korea's Kim orders production of more rocket engines, warhead tips - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the country’s official news agency, KCNA, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips, Reuters reports.
A report about Kim's visit to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defence Science came not long after the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hoped for a possible path to North Korea dialogue 'in near future'. Meanwhile, Trump’s appreciation for the Noeth Korean leader also came just a few minutes before the aforementioned news.
KCNA noted: "He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips by further expanding engine production process and the production capacity of rocket warhead tips and engine jets by carbon/carbon compound material."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.