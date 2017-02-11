KCNA: China's Xi hopes to promote relations with North Korea - RTRS

According to the North’s official news agency, KCNA, Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s congratulatory message to China’s recently completed Communist Party Congress, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“I wish that under the new situation, the Chinese side would make efforts with the DPRK side to promote relations between the two parties and the two countries to sustainable soundness and stable development and thus make a positive contribution to ... defending regional peace and stability and common prosperity.”