Kazuo Ueda approved as next Bank of Japan governor

Japan's upper house has approved the appointment of Kazuo Ueda as next Bank of Japan governor.
Key notes
- Ueda confirmed as next bank of japan governor after approval by both houses of parliament.
- Japan upper house approves appointment of Shinichi Uchida as next BoJ deputy governor.
- Japan upper house approves appointment of Ryozo Himino as next BoJ deputy governor.
- Chief cabinet sec Matsuno: need to discuss joint statement with BoJ with new governor/
- Japanese finmin Suzuki: Expect BoJ to continue appropriate monetary policy
USD/JPY update
USD/JPY is at 135.95, compared with 136.82 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close.
Today's policy decision is the last scheduled one for Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to expire on April 8.
