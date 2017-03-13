Kazakhstan's oil output in Feb exceeds level agreed with OPEC- RTRS

According to the official Kazakh data released late-Monday, Kazakhstan's oil production in February exceeded its agreed limit under an OPEC-led deal to cut output and support prices. Reuters reported.

Key Points:

The central Asian country's output of oil and gas condensate rose 2 percent last month from January to total 1.718 million barrels per day (bpd), or 38,000 bpd above its limit under the deal.

The rise in Kazakh production mainly came from the country's largest fields, including the giant Kashagan field where daily output was up 7 percent month-on-month.