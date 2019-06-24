Kazakhstan EnergyMin: Won’t be easy to come to agreement on continuation of OPEC+ output cuts due to Iran, Venezuela’s stance

Kazakhstan Energy Minister Kanat Aldabergenovich Bozumbayev was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Kazakhstan aims to raise oil production at Kashagan oil field to up to 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) by year-end from 400,000.

He added that it will not be easy to come to agreement on continuation of OPEC, Non-OPEC oil output cuts due to Iran’s and Venezuela’s stance.