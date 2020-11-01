UK PM Johnson: No alternative to lockdown In England

Since Saturday's announcements, the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of "giving in to scientific advisers" following weeks of warnings from the experts.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith was quoted saying in the UK's Telegraph newspaper that the month-long lockdown showed the government was "giving in to the scientific advisers," claiming that government experts had "pressurised" Johnson into the step.

"Normally, advisers advise and ministers decide. Yet that system has broken down with Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] believing its advice to be more like commandments written on stone and its members publicly lecturing the Government over the airways," Duncan Smith said.

In recent trade, Johnson made statements and explained that science shows that ''covid-19 deaths could be twice as high as first wave without action.''

He said that he will seek to ease restrictions after Dec 2.

Market implications

GBP/USD has been the worst G10 performer in the open this week for the first trading day of a new month.