analysts at ANZ explained that they will be releasing our latest Quarterly Economic Outlook later this morning, but the forecasts could be out of date rather quickly.
Key quotes
"There are a few key channels by which NZ will definitely be affected by the new coronavirus. China has cancelled tour-group bookings; these account for around a third of NZ tourist arrivals from that country.
Reduced dining out in China will lower demand for NZ food, which tends to sit at the luxury end of the market where the food service channel is very important. This presents downside risk to both meat and dairy prices in the near term.
And the NZD will likely be under pressure. These are the ‘knowns’. Beyond this, given it appears people are infectious before they are diagnosable, it seems likely the virus will rapidly become widespread, impacting economic activity (especially tourism) on a global scale. If it gets established in NZ that’s another ballgame.
This could be a game changer for not just global markets but the global economy. Its likely scale and impact are highly uncertain, but the market’s alarm looks justified.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears rest around three-month bottom to 0.6760 amid broad risk-off
AUD/USD remains in the 11-pip range between 0.6763 and 0.6752, currently declining to 0.6760, by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Coronavirus weighs on the market’s risk tone, tension from the Middle East and the US data also play their roles.
USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment
USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row.
FX Kicks Off with Big Losses, Fear Trade to Spread
Between the Federal Reserve and Bank of England's monetary policy announcements, investors had been bracing for big week in the financial markets. However nothing matters more right now than the Wuhan virus.
Gold struggles to find traction in uncertainty
Traders piled into the precious metal at the start of the week, but the bulls have not been able to hold on and non-committed bulls are cashing in with a solid US dollar doing some of the hard work for the gold bears as well.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.