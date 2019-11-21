Judy Shelton said to have cast doubt on the independence of the Fed

US President Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, us said to have cast doubt on the independence of the central bank – The news follows an increasing number of statements with regards to the Fed's independence since Trump began attacking the central bank's monetary policy judgments earlier this year.

FX implications:

Judy Shelton has been an American economic advisor to President Donald Trump, and the news should come as no surprise as she is known for her advocacy for a return to the gold standard and for her criticisms of the Federal Reserve.

Trump had publicly attacked Powell for raising interest rates and proposed naming to the Fed two loyalists who share his views - Earlier this week, there was news that Trump has met with Powell, raising the suspicion that, indeed, the Fed may well become politicised as the US/China trade war saga plagues markets and the potential performance of the US economy. Indeed, the US administration hopes for a weaker dollar and lower interest rates.

However, it takes more than just a president to politicise the Fed and Powell as well Congress must also acquiesce - For now, Powell and his current colleagues seem unlikely to be swayed. The question hanging over markets is whether Congress would be prepared to allow Fed appointments to become, as they are with the Supreme Court, a tool of partisan advantage – the dollar and yuan are closely in focus with this regard.