JPY will continue to outperform - Danske Bank

Thomas Harr from Danske Bank anticipates the Japanese yen (JPY) remain the top performers due to the central bank’s reluctance to ease monetary policy and lower equities, citing trade-war fears.
Key quotes
- Trump's actions on Friday mark a significant escalation of the trade war.
- Friday's events raise the risk of an all-out economic war between the US and China.
- Equities are set to fall and volatility to rise as the manufacturing/capex slowdown worsens and uncertainty increases.
- Friday's events to trigger a new leg lower in core euro interest rates and a spike higher in volatility. JPY will continue to outperform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
