JPY vulnerable to near-term weakness - Scotiabank

JPY vulnerable to near-term weakness - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY is up with a modest gain from Friday’s close, ignoring BoJ Gov. Kuroda’s dovish Jackson Hole comments and strengthening in tandem with its G4 peers.
Key Quotes:
"Near-term domestic risk is elevated as we look to this week’s employment, retail sales, and industrial production data.
The outlook for relative central bank policy appears dominant following the recent moderation in geopolitical risk and improvement in the broader market tone.
Short-term spreads have widened and JPY appears vulnerable to near-term weakness."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.