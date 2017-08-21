JPY: Running out of reasons to chase USD/JPY higher – ING

JPY: Running out of reasons to chase USD/JPY higher – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
The politically paralysed USD and no new policy signals from Fed speakers at Jackson Hole suggest fairly limited US-centric catalysts for a move higher in USD/JPY explains the analysis team at ING.
Key Quotes
“An easing of geopolitical risk aversion may limit further downside beyond 108.50, though we believe the uncertain US political backdrop will keep the dollar on the back foot.”
“On the Japanese data front, we have national and Tokyo July CPI this week (Friday). The annual core reading should rise modestly from 0% to 0.1%, suggesting a bottoming out of disinflation dynamics. Yet, with inflation still substantially below the 2% target, this is unlikely to prompt any Bank of Japan policy repricing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.