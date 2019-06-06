Open interest in JPY futures markets shrunk by just 823 contracts on Wednesday and volume decreased by around 8.5K contracts, reaching the third consecutive decline, according to advanced figures from CME Group.

USD/JPY still looks south

The recovery in USD/JPY from recent lows in the 107.80 region is seen as corrective only against the backdrop of declining open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven. That said, the door remains open for spot to resume the previous downside in the near term.