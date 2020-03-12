According to advanced readings for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest reversed five consecutive pullbacks and rose by around 9.3K contracts on Wednesday. In the same line, volume went up by around 1.6K contracts, resuming the upside following Tuesday’s drop.
USD/JPY seen re-testing 101.00
USD/JPY is adding to Wednesday’s losses against the backdrop of rising open interest and volume. That said, a move to recent YTD lows in the 101.00 zone has re-emerged on the horizon in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.13 after Trump's travel ban, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising to around 1.13 as US yields fall following Trump's speech, in which he announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy in its decision today.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.28 ahead of Johnson's emergency coronavirus meeting
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.28 as the US dollar weakens and ahead of PM Johnson's emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus on Wednesday only temporarily reassured investors.
Forex Today: Trump fails to reassure coronavirus-concerned America, stocks down, gold up, ECB eyed
President Donald Trump addressed the nation amid the growing coronavirus crisis and failed to provide a coherent message. He announced the banning of flights to and from Europe, excluding the UK, from Friday.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday