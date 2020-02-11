In light of preliminary data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest reversed the previous drop and increased by just 739 contracts on Monday. On the opposite direction, volume extended the erratic performance and shrunk by nearly 48.1K contracts.

USD/JPY still targets 110.00 and above

Monday’s advance in USD/JPY was in tandem with rising open interest in the safe haven yen, which is so far supportive of extra gains in the short-term horizon to, initially, the key barrier at 110.00 the figure.

