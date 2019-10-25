CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted investors reduced their open interest positions by nearly 1.7K contracts on Thursday while volume shrunk by almost 6.4K contracts.

USD/JPY faces extra consolidation

Still no clear direction in both open interest and volume should leave the rangebound trading well in place for USD/JPY in the near term at least. That said, the 109.00 neighbourhood still emerges as a key resistance for bulls in the next sessions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...

Gold News

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5.  The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures