CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted investors reduced their open interest positions by nearly 1.7K contracts on Thursday while volume shrunk by almost 6.4K contracts.

USD/JPY faces extra consolidation

Still no clear direction in both open interest and volume should leave the rangebound trading well in place for USD/JPY in the near term at least. That said, the 109.00 neighbourhood still emerges as a key resistance for bulls in the next sessions.