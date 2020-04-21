In light of flash data from CME Group for JOY futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Monday, this time by around 1.3K contracts. Volume, instead, dropped for the second consecutive session, now by around 22.4K contracts.

USD/JPY faces extra consolidation

USD/JPY navigates in a cautious tone, still below the key 200-day SMA in the 108.30 region and amidst opposite trends in open interest and volume. That said, the consolidative scenario remains unchanged, at least in the very near term.