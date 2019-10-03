JPY Futures: shrinking bets for extra appreciation

CME Group’s preliminary figures for JPY futures markets noted open interest shrunk by around 5.8K contracts on Wednesday after three consecutive daily builds. In the same line, volume prolonged the erratic performance and this time dropped by around 10.4K contracts.

USD/JPY expected to meet contention around 107.00

The decline in USD/JPY could be running out of steam amidst declining open interest and volume, allowing for a near term rebound. A more sustainable recovery should re-target weekly tops in the key resistance area in the mid-108.00s.