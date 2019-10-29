CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted open interest rose for the second consecutive session on Monday, now by almost 5.5K contracts. On the other hand, volume extended the downtrend and retreated by just 453 contracts.
USD/JPY now targets the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is prolonged the up move on Monday and is now flirting with the key 109.00 handle. Rising open interest coupled with negative price action in the safe haven JPY appears supportive of a move higher to, initially, the key 200-day SMA at 109.04. On the flip side, the constant decrease in volume carries the potential to reduce the speed of the march north.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
