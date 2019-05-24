CME Group’s flash figures for JPY futures markets noted open interest increased by almost 2.4K contracts on Thursday and volume also rose by nearly 49K contracts, extending the erratic performance.

USD/JPY now refocused on the downside

Thursday’s strong pullback in USD/JPY was on the back of rising open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven, allowing for further decline in the near term and with the next target at recent lows in the boundaries of 109.00 the figure.