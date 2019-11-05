Open interest in JPY futures markets rose by nearly 6.6K contracts on Monday after two consecutive daily drops according to flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second straight session, now by around 43.4K contracts.
USD/JPY now targets the 200-day SMA
The up move in USD/JPY is on the back of rising open interest in the Japanese safe haven, which could allow for the continuation of the ongoing recovery with immediate target the 109.00 handle and beyond, where sits the key 200-day SMA. The increase in volume, however, could remove some tailwinds from the upside momentum and force some consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
