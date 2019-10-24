In light of advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by a meagre 49 contracts on Wednesday after two drops in a row. In the same line, volume went up by around 27.3K contracts, reversing four consecutive pullbacks.

USD/JPY remains within a consolidative phase

USD/JPY keeps consolidating below the 109.00 area amidst a marginal uptick in open interest and a moderate increase in volume. That said, the continuation of the ongoing sideline theme looks the most likely scenario in the short-term horizon amidst the erratic performance in both open interest and volume.