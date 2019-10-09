In light of flash data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest extended the erratic performance and rose by just 867 contracts on Tuesday. Volume, too, rose by around 38.1K contracts following two consecutive daily pullbacks.

USD/JPY risks further declines

USD/JPY shed some ground on Tuesday on the back of increasing open interest and volume. That said, further pullbacks should not be ruled out always amidst alternating mood on the US-China trade front.