In light of advanced figures for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by just 920 contracts on Tuesday, extending the erratic activity seen as of late. In the same line, volume increased by around 49.1K contracts.

USD/JPY targets the 109.00 area

A potential test of the 109.00 area in the near term looks likely in USD/JPY on the back of the recent increase in open interest and volume coupled with further appreciation of the Japanese safe haven.