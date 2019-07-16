Open interest in JPY future markets extended the choppy performance on Monday and decreased by around 1.8K contracts as per flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went down for another session by nearly 41.5K contracts.

USD/JPY could re-visit the 107.80 region

The door is now open for USD/JPY to attempt a visit to recent lows in the 107.80 region amidst declining open interest and volume coupled with a depreciation of the Japanese safe haven.