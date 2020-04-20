Investors added just 168 contracts to their open interest positions in JPY futures markets on Friday, in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk by 442 contracts following three builds in a row.

USD/JPY could re-visit 108.30

Friday’s pullback in USD/JPY was amidst mixed trends in open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven, allowing for the continuation of the consolidative theme in the short-term horizon. That said, a move to test the 200-day SMA in the 108.30 region should not be discarded in the near term.