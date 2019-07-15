According to advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by around 2.1K contracts on Friday. On the other hand, volume reversed two consecutive daily drops and increased by nearly 29K contracts.

USD/JPY seen sidelined near term

USD/JPY is looking to stabilize in the 108.00 neighbourhood after meeting decent contention in the 107.80 region during last week. Choppy activity in open interest and volume points to further consolidation in the short term amidst the absence of relevant catalysts.