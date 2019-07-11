CME Group’s advanced figures for JPY futures markets saw open interest shrinking for the third session in a row, this time by just 123 contracts, while volume ticked higher by almost 43K contracts, reversing at the same time two consecutive drops.

USD/JPY expected to meet support near 107.50

The correction from the 109.00 neighbourhood in USD/JPY was on the back of rising open interest and declining volume. That said, some consolidation could arise in the near term, although a test of the mid-107.00s should not be ruled out.