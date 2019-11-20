Open interest in JPY futures markets reversed two consecutive pullbacks and increased by 613 contracts on Tuesday according to flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy performance and dropped by around 14.1K contracts.

USD/JPY does not rule out extra declines

USD/JPY keeps grinding lower on Wednesday, although the activity in both open interest and volume remains inconclusive and opens the door for some consolidation in the short-term horizon. However, extra tensions on the US-China trade front should favour a move to lower levels.