JPY Futures: keeps the rangebound trading unchanged

CME Group’s advanced data for JPY futures markets noted open interest increased for the first time following three straight pullbacks, this time by around 4.5K contracts. In the same direction, volume gained around 79.6K contracts, extending the choppy performance.

USD/JPY likely to keep the familiar range

USD/JPY keeps navigating the broader 105.00-107.00 range for the time being. Erratic activity in volume plus alternating trends in open interest leaves intact the scenario for further sideline trading in the near term at least.