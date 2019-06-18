In light of advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, investors trimmed their open interest positions for the second day in a row, now by just 335 contracts. In the same direction, volume shrunk by around 81.3K contracts, printing the third drop in a row.

USD/JPY extra dips remain on the cards

USD/JPY is losing some ground after a positive start of the week amidst shrinking open interest and volume. That said, while the continuation of the sideline theme looks likely in the short-term horizon, occasional drops should not be discarded for the time being.