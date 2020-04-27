CME Group’s flash figures for JPY futures markets noted open interest increased for yet another session on Friday, now by around 3.3K contracts. On the other hand, volume shrunk by nearly 35.8K contracts, reversing the previous build.
USD/JPY could slip back to 106.90
USD/JPY could retreat further in the near-term following Friday’s negative price action amidst rising open interest in the Japanese safe haven. That said, the next target on the downside aligns at the monthly lows near 106.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
