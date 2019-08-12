CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted open interest extended the uptrend on Friday, raising by more than 4K contracts. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second session in a row, now by around 6.8K contracts.

USD/JPY is now looking to 114.65, 2019 low

USD/JPY is navigating the area of 7-month lows in the mid-105.00s, always on the back of the persistent ‘fly-to-safety’ mood in the global markets. That said, increasing open interest in the Japanese safe haven should be supportive of a potential move to YTD lows at 104.65 recorded in early January.