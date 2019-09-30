CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted open interest rose by nearly 6.2K contracts on Friday and volume followed suit, up by around 31.9K contracts.

USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 108.50

The Japanese safe haven faces extra selling pressure in the near term amidst rising open interest and volume, and could motivate USD/JPY to attempt another test of the key resistance area in the mid-108.00s in the next sessions.