According to advanced figures for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third consecutive session on Friday, this time by just 640 contracts. Volume followed suit, up by around 52.7K contracts, reversing at the same time two builds in a row.

USD/JPY could attempt a test of 108.80

USD/JPY is fading part of Friday’s advance, although the recent build in both open interest and volume amidst declining prices in the Japanese currency carries the potential to push spot higher, with the next target at monthly peaks at 108.80 (June 11).