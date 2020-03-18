JPY Futures: Further decline appears unlikely

According to advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest and volume shrunk by around 3.1K contracts and by around 52.6K contracts, respectively, on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Recovery lacks momentum
USD/JPY attempted a move higher on Wednesday amidst shrinking open interest and volume, which should leave bullish attempts somewhat capped for the time being and the attention still on the downside.
