JPY Futures: further consolidation on the cards

CME Group’s advanced data for JPY futures markets noted investors added just 725 contracts to their open interest positions on Friday. On the flip side, volume went down by nearly 38.8K contracts, offsetting the previous build.

USD/JPY could extend the sideline theme near term

Erratic performance in open interest and volume around the Japanese safe haven opens the door for the continuation of the consolidative move in USD/JPY. Important resistance, however, remains at the 109.00 neighbourhood.