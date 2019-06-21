JPY Futures: further appreciation on the cards

Open interest in JPY futures markets prolonged the choppy activity on Thursday, increasing by around 8.5K contracts. In the same direction, volume went up by almost 64.9K contracts.

USD/JPY aims to 107.00 and below

USD/JPY briefly tested fresh lows in the vicinity of the 107.00 mark earlier today before reversing the move. However, the Japanese safe haven could regain some attention in light of the recent uptick in open interest and volume, once again putting spot under further downside pressure.