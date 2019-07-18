JPY Futures: further appreciation not ruled out

Open interest in JPY futures markets rose for the second consecutive session on Wednesday although by just 694 contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, remains choppy and decreased by nearly 11.5K contracts.

USD/JPY room for a test of 107.50

USD/JPY has resumed the downside after failing in the 108.30 region earlier in the week. Rising open interest amidst higher JPY signals further declines ahead, although the erratic move in volume could also prompt some consolidation.