Open interest in JPY Futures markets increased by around 2.2K contracts on Wednesday, leaving the absence of a clear direction well and sound for the time being according to advanced data from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 9.6K contracts, reversing the previous build.

USD/JPY appears consolidative for now

Price action around USD/JPY is expected to remain within a consolidative mood helped by the persistent choppiness in both open interest and volume.