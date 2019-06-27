CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets showed open interest rose for the third session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 1.6K contracts. Volume, instead, went down by almost 38/9K contracts.

USD/JPY now targets monthly peaks at 108.80

USD/JPY has reversed the recent pessimism and started a correction higher sustained by rising open interest in tandem with declining prices in the Japanese safe haven. The shift in sentiment around the US-China trade front is mainly collaborating with the up move, while the squeeze higher carries the potential to test monthly tops in the 108.80 area.