In light of flash data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest shrunk for the second session in a row on Friday. In the same direction, volume went down by around 37.3K contracts, reversing two consecutive builds.
USD/JPY could revisit recent lows in sub-108.00 levels
Friday’s up move in USD/JPY was in tandem with declining open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven, hinting at the likeliness that some recovery could emerge in the near term. Against this backdrop, a probable move to recent lows in sub-108.00 levels should not be ruled out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
