Open interest in JPY futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Thursday, now by nearly 1.1K contracts, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume prolonged the erratic activity and rose by ariund 23.8K contracts.

USD/JPY points to further rangebound

There is no change in the broader view of USD/JPY, which is expected to keep the 105.00/107.00 range intact at least in the short-term horizon.