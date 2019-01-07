JPY Futures: cautious, further pullbacks not ruled out

Friday’s flash data for JPY futures markets noted open interest and volume shrunk by nearly 1.5K contracts and around 17.6K contracts, respectively, adding to the previous drops.
USD/JPY seen higher, focused on risk appetite
Friday’s positive price action in USD/JPY was on the back of declining open interest and volume, which should carry the potential for a U-turn in spot in the near term. However, the US-China truce and subsequent better tone in the riskier assets appears to have removed tailwinds from JPY strength, at least in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
