JPY Futures: Bearish view remains well in place

Investors added around 1.5K contracts to their open interest positions in JPY futures markets on Wednesday, recording the fourth consecutive build as per preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, too, rose by more than 5K contracts and reversed two consecutive pullbacks.

USD/JPY seen visiting 110.00 and above

The rally in USD/JPY continues to be propped up by the selling bias in the Japanese safe haven amidst rising open interest and volume, all immersed into a generalized better mood in the riskier assets. That said, the 110.00 mark should now come into focus in the very near-term.