JPY Futures: appears neutral/bearish near-term

In light of advanced figures from CME Group, open interest in JPY futures markets increased for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, now by just 778 contracts. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second straight session, now by nearly 42.5K contracts.

USD/JPY door open for a test of 109.00

The yen extended the downside momentum on Friday on the back of rising open interest, allowing for the continuation of the move in the short-term at least and helping USD/JPY to move closer to the 109.00 neighbourhood. However, shrinking volume could remove some tailwinds from the upside, allowing for a potential consolidation.