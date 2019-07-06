JPY Futures: appears consolidative short-term

Open interest in JPY futures markets increased by nearly 1.5K contracts on Thursday in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. On another direction, volume shrunk for the fourth consecutive session, this time by a significantly 49.2K contracts.

USD/JPY points to extra rangebound below 109.00

USD/JPY is extending the sideline theme below the 109.00 handle against the backdrop of decreasing volume in the Japanese safe haven while open interest has reversed the downtrend somewhat yesterday.